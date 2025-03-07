Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | March 2-7, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, LA County and the cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre all filed lawsuits against SoCal Edison over the Eaton Fire. Additionally, the LA City Council upheld Mayor Karen Bass' decision to remove former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley from her position. Meanwhile, residents in Pacific Palisades can officially drink tap water again. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL