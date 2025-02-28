Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | February 23-28, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, former LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced she is appealing her removal by LA Mayor Karen Bass. Also, there is a rising number of scams targeting fire victims, including fraudulent towing operations and rental listings. Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses how the state is cracking down on these scams and how victims can protect themselves. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL