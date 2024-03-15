Realtor commission settlement, possible thunderstorms, Powerball winner revealed | The Rundown 3/15 The standard 6% realtor commission on buying or selling a home has ended. The National Association of Realtors has reached a settlement in a legal battle over the real estate's commission structure. Stafford Nichols with Beacon Economics explains the effects of this development in the Southern California market. Plus, the strong winds are gone, and now we have the potential for thunderstorms. KCAL News Meteorologist Marina Jurica has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Also, we now know the winner of the massive Powerball Jackpot in Frazier Park last October! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.