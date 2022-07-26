Watch CBS News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will not go on PUP list

After announcing last week that Ramsey would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, the team has pivoted and now say Ramsey will not land on the list. Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.