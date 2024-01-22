Watch CBS News

Rainy night, San Diego flooding, Temecula School Board recall election | The Rundown

We are tracking some lingering showers in Southern California tonight. But in the coming days, we're expecting a warm-up! Plus, the heavy rains wreaked havoc on San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, causing major flooding and even freeway closures. Also, Temecula School Board President Joseph Komrosky is now facing a recall election. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
