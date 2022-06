Raider Legend Todd Christensen's Son Remembers Father's Legacy Todd Christensen was the first tight end to have two seasons with 90+ catches and won two Super Bowls with the Raiders in 1980 and 1983. He was selected to five Pro Bowls and would appear to be a lock for the Hall of Fame, but the debate remains. But that's not why his son Teren Christensen remembers him. To Teren, he's the loving father that carried him emotionally and physically to new heights and personal records.