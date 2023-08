Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Henry Shields, playwright/actor, and actress Charlie Russell talk about the comedic play running Aug. 8 - Sept. 10

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" at the Ahmanson Theatre Henry Shields, playwright/actor, and actress Charlie Russell talk about the comedic play running Aug. 8 - Sept. 10

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On