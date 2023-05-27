Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Pasadena Humane is hoping to find a forever home for Sofia (A507676), a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix

Pet of the Weekend: Sofia (A507676) Pasadena Humane is hoping to find a forever home for Sofia (A507676), a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On