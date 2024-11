Pet of the Weekend: Kaylee — a senior with some pep in her step Kaylee is an 8-year-old girl who's still got some pep in her step — with a love for chasing squirrels and a gentle, affectionate disposition. She's currently available for free adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society, with her ID number listed as A475491. It's all a part of celebrating November as Adopt a Senior Pet Month.