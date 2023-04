Pet Of The Week: Roman - Labelle Foundation Samantha Peraino joined us from the Labelle Foundation with Roman, an 11-week-old Pit/Husky mix. Roman will group up to be about 50 lbs and would love a yard to play in! The Labelle Foundation is a woman-led and woman-run organization started in 2019 that deals with about 100 intakes and adoptions a month. Contact them at labellefoundation.org if you're interested in Roman!