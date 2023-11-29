Peacock Place gunman search, Google Maps apology, managing money & relationships; The Rundown The search continues for the gunman connected to a deadly shooting at Peacock Place in Downtown LA (formerly known as LA Live). Plus, Google Maps apologizes to a SoCal woman after a shortcut on the app turned into an hours-long alternate route. And, we talk to Cal State Long Beach assistant marketing professor Max Alberhasky about managing money and relationships this holiday season. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.