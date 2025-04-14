Watch CBS News

Parents turn to social media for parenting advice

A new study shows 80% of parents say they go on social media to talk about parenting issues. Parenting journalist, Donna Tetreault, said online communities can make people feel less alone, but not all of the advice is helpful.
