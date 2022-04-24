PanCAN raising awareness of pancreatic cancer

Watch CBS News

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S. To raise awareness, President and CEO of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Julia Fleshman, and Dr. Bobby Eghbalieh, appeared on KCAL9 News. Rachel Kim reports.
