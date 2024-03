Ormond Beach encampment concerns, post-wind damage, State of the State delayed | The Rundown 3/15 There are growing concerns over a homeless encampment at Ormond Beach in Oxnard. Plus, the violent winds are gone, and the cleanups have begun. Also, Governor Gavin Newsom has postponed his State of the State address, which was scheduled for Monday the 18th. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.