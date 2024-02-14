Ontario school shooting averted, police and private security, Shirley Weber honored | The Rundown Thanks to a brave student in the Inland Empire, Ontario Police say they were able to prevent a mass shooting at Ontario Christian High School. 18-year-old suspect Sebastian Villasenor faces one count of terrorist threats and five counts of attempted murder. Also, more local police departments are turning to private companies to expand their patrol. KCAL News reporter Lauren Pozen is working on that story tonight. Plus, the LA City Council has Declared February 14 "Shirley Weber Day." Dr. Weber is the first Black California Secretary of State. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.