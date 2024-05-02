Officials, lawyers and family members discuss sentencing of Conception captain The captain of the dive boat Conception, which caught fire and killed all 33 of the boat's passengers and one crew member in 2019, was sentenced to four years in prison at a Los Angeles federal court Thursday. Captain Jerry Boylan, now 70, faced a maximum sentencing of 10 years in federal prison. Boylan was found guilty in 2023 of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, also known as "seaman's manslaughter", for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.