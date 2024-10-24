Watch CBS News

New worksource center opens

A new worksource center is helping people find jobs in Sylmar. It's a partnership between Goodwill, LA Mission College and the city. KCAL's Alys Martinez has the story of how one person's life was turned around through the program.
