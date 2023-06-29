Watch CBS News

New documentary “Translators”

Director Greg Cunningham joins us to talk about “Translators” and explains how the film dives into an often-overlooked experience for many Latinos living in the United States. For more information on the film: https://translatorsfilm.com/
