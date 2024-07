Mother of Raejonette Morgan speaks out after meeting with Los Angeles sheriff The mother of Raejonette Morgan, a 22-year-old woman shot dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month, met with LA County Sheriff Robert Luna after video surfaced online showing a deputy's response to the killing. The footage drew widespread criticism as it showed the deputy remain in their patrol vehicle while a bystander pleaded for them to help the fatally wounded 22-year-old.