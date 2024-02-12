Watch CBS News

More potential rain, shoplifting spike in LA, tracking credit card gun purchases | The Rundown 2/12

Conditions are calm and sunny now, but Dani Ruberti is tracking more potential rain later this week. Plus, a new report shows shoplifting is up more than 80% in LAPD-controlled areas. Also, major credit card companies are moving forward to creating a new merchant code to track gun store purchases in California to abide to a new law the state passed. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
