MoneyWatch: Analyzing Biden's plan to combat gas prices President Biden on Thursday announced the release of 180 million additional barrels of oil over the next six months to combat gas prices, as well as urged Congress to impose fees on companies that he accuses of "hoarding without producing" and discussed his plans to boost the domestic production of critical minerals. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Tamar Essner, a principal at Vectis Energy Partners, to discuss.