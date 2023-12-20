Watch CBS News

Marina Jurica's weather forecast (Dec. 20)

Marina Jurica goes over weather patterns and how much rain to expect in Southern California’s different regions over the next few days. The wettest day will be Thursday, with rainfall rates of .50” to 1” per hour.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.