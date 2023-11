Man charged in protester death, 10 freeway opening date update, boreal mountain opens; The Rundown A college professor now faces serious charges in the death of a protester at dueling protests over the Israel-Hamas war, five lanes of the 10 freeway in both directions are set reopen by Tuesday, one of California's popular ski resorts opens its doors today. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.