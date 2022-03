Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Loyola Marymount University political professor Fernando Guerra talks about the heated Los Angeles mayoral race with Lesley Marin and Chris Holmstrom.

Los Angeles mayoral race breakdown with LMU politics professor Loyola Marymount University political professor Fernando Guerra talks about the heated Los Angeles mayoral race with Lesley Marin and Chris Holmstrom.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On