Los Angeles falls behind several other California cities in rollout of automated speed cameras Los Angeles has yet to install any of the 125 automated speed enforcement cameras planned under a statewide pilot program, despite an earlier city timeline that projected the devices would be installed and ready for testing by July. The delay comes as speeding remains a leading factor in traffic crashes across California. According to data from the California Highway Patrol, more than 24,000 speed-related crashes occurred statewide in 2025, with nearly 10,000 resulting in injuries.