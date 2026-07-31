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Los Angeles falls behind several other California cities in rollout of automated speed cameras

Los Angeles has yet to install any of the 125 automated speed enforcement cameras planned under a statewide pilot program, despite an earlier city timeline that projected the devices would be installed and ready for testing by July. The delay comes as speeding remains a leading factor in traffic crashes across California. According to data from the California Highway Patrol, more than 24,000 speed-related crashes occurred statewide in 2025, with nearly 10,000 resulting in injuries.
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