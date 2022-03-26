Watch CBS News

Look At This: Mt. Baldy

It's a spot where you can go during the winter for some powder or go hiking in the warmer season. Desmond Shaw gives us an aerial tour of Mount Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles County and the third highest peak in all of Southern California
