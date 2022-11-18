Watch CBS News

Look At This: Kia Forum

In tonight's Look At This!, Desmond Shaw takes us to the Kia Forum. Music legends like Prince and The Rolling Stones have performed on its stage and it served as the home for the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s.
