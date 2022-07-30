Watch CBS News

Look At This: Hermosa Beach

Sky9's Desmond Shaw takes a look at Hermosa Beach, which back in 1907 when the city first incorporated was more of a farming community. Though now, the community is better known for the strand, sand and the good stuff.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.