Long Beach cancels Pride Festival citing safety permit concerns
The City of Long Beach canceled the Pride Festival after organizers failed to provide the necessary documentation for safety reviews and inspections. The Pride Parade will still take place on Sunday. is hosting the annual Pride Parade on Sunday, but the bulk of the weekend's scheduled events are not happening. The Pride Festival at Marina Green Park has been canceled due to safety permitting issues, according to the city. Laurie Perez reports.