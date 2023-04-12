Watch CBS News

Large fire burns Van Nuys office building

A large fire burned an office building on Kester near Vanowen in Van Nuys at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Los Angeles firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 56 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
