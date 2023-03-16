Watch CBS News

Lappin to be honored at Loara High

USA Softball alum & current Arizona assistant coach Lauren Lappin was a star player at Loara High School before going on to medal at the Olympics. Now, she'll have her number retired at her alma mater as she continues to pay it forward
