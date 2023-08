Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The driver rammed several cars, including LAPD cruisers, with a stolen LADWP SUV.

LAPD SWAT surrounds suspect that stole LAWDWP truck, rammed several vehicles The driver rammed several cars, including LAPD cruisers, with a stolen LADWP SUV.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On