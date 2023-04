Seen On TV

Seen on TV

LA Times staff writer, Faith Pinho, talks about the new 'Foretold' podcast, exploring the Romani culture and fortune-telling

LA Times 'Foretold' podcast explores Romani culture LA Times staff writer, Faith Pinho, talks about the new 'Foretold' podcast, exploring the Romani culture and fortune-telling

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On