Watch CBS News

LA Equestrian Center | Look At This!

Horse lovers flock from all over the region saddle up on horses at a 13,000-square-foot facility on the edge of Burbank, Glendale and Griffith Park. In this episode of Look At This, Desmond Shaw flies to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.