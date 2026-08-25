LA doctors use rock climbing to help child conquer hand difference Orthopedic Surgeon Nina Lightdale-Miric and Orthopedics Researcher Abigail Padilla at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are studying the power of rock climbing to build strength and resilience in children born with hand differences. Eight-year-old Ricardo Jimenez has left-handed symbrachydactyly, a condition in which one hand doesn't develop fingers normally. Eventually, Ricardo will get a carbon-fiber prosthesis that will take over function for his left hand. Until then, CHLA's team is working with him to develop strength and coordination through rock climbing, while a team of prosthetics experts develops a plastic 3-D-printed temporary hand to get him used to working with a prosthetic until he's full grown and receives his permanent prosthetic.