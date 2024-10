LA County District Attorney Gascón recommends resentencing for Menendez brothers The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday he will ask the court Friday for resentencing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, decades after the brothers were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills. If the judge accepts his recommendation, the brothers would be immediately eligible for parole, he said. Tom Wait reports.