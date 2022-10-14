Watch CBS News

LA City Council in standstill

The Los Angeles City Council will not meet at city hall on Friday and is instead expected to convene throughout the city. Acting LA City Council President Mitch O'Farrell is demanding for Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
