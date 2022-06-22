Watch CBS News

Kym Whitley, of Two Funny Mamas, joins studio

Amy Johnson was joined by Kym Whitley, of the hit "Two Funny Mamas" YouTube show, who explained her philanthropic efforts to raise money for Caterina's Club, which provides food for nearly 5,000 children on a nightly basis.
