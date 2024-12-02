Watch CBS News

KCAL News celebrates National Mutt Day

Agnes Sibal from the Los Angeles Animal Services brings "Ruby" to join Rudabeh in studio to talk about the pet adoption event this Saturday and the dogs up for adoption. To learn more visit our website Kcalnews.com and find "Seen On TV."
