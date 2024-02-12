Watch CBS News

Joel Osteen Lakewood Church shooting, hit-and-run kills boy, Trump SCOTUS request | The Rundown 2/12

Houston investigators are praising two off-duty officers who fired back at a woman who opened fire inside Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood church. Her 7-year-old son and a 57-year-old man were wounded in the gunfire, but it's unclear who fired the shot that hit the boy. The suspect has a history of mental illness and a criminal background. Plus, a hit-and-run crash in Gardena leaves a 5-year-old boy dead. Also, Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to suspend a ruling on his immunity claims in a 2020 election case. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
