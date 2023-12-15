Jim Hill on LA Chargers firing head coach and GM, San Fernando Valley stores burglarized, holiday tr KCAL News sports director Jim Hill gives a report and insight on the LA Chargers firing their head coach and general manager after the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. Also, burglars target multiple San Fernando Valley stores overnight. Jasmine Viel has a look at the security videos and the latest on the investigation. Plus, the holiday travel period is underway! Meteorologist Marina Jurica has your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.