Israel-Hamas ceasefire rally near LAX, outdoor dining vote, tracking rain; The Rundown

A traffic mess near LAX, as dozens of protesters hit the streets near the airport, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Plus, the LA City Council has approved an ordinance that would streamline outdoor dining rules to create a permanent program. Mayor Karen Bass says today's vote advocates for businesses and helps keep them open. Also, we are tracking a round of rain headed toward Southern California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
