Is N.I.L. Bad for College Sports? - Sports Central Showdown It's been more than five years now since groundbreaking legislation was passes allowing college student athletes to make money from their name, image, and likeness -- more commonly known as N.I.L. College sports has changed a lot since then, but is it better off with or without N.I.L.? ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker argues that N.I.L. is good for college athletics because it allows student athletes to profit after decades of the universities taking advantage of their talents with nothing in return, as well as its promotion of women's sports and its stars. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton argues N.I.L. has ruined the tradition of student athletes staying at one school for their entire time in school, instead creating a wild landscape with countless transfers and smaller schools getting the short end of the stick. Darren Haynes hosts, and adds his unique perspective as a former college football player, in this edition of the Sports Central Showdown.