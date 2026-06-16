Is LA the Best Sports City? w/ Arash Markazi - Sports Central Showdown What is the best sports city -- the best fans, teams, stadiums? Sporting Tribune Founder & CEO Arash Markazi argues Los Angeles reigns supreme; with superior stadiums and facilities to host big games, and franchises like the Dodgers, Rams and Lakers poised to dominate in coming seasons. Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton backs New York City for its undefeated history of championships, and its most recent NBA Finals win with the Knicks. Graham Metzker hosts the LA vs. NY debate to find not just the best sports city in the United States, but the whole world in the latest Sports Central Showdown.