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How to Fix the NBA Cup? - Sports Central Showdown

It's now the fourth season of the NBA Cup -- the Association's attempt at an in-season tournament. And four seasons in, the NBA Cup has plenty of fans and haters. ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker is a big fan, arguing it adds stakes to early season hoops, and is a forecast for which teams will succeed in the postseason. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton does not support the tournament, disliking the neon-bright court designs and the increase of injuries in recent seasons. CBS LA's Tarek Fattal hosts, and ponders the historical weight the NBA Cup will have decades down the line, in this hoops edition of the Sports Central.
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