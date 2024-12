Holiday Homes Special 2024 From Glendora and Fullerton to Burbank and Simi Valley, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southern California. Homes and neighborhoods are going all out to highlight their holiday spirit. But you don't need to leave your home, because we're bringing them to you! Our KCAL News Next Weather Meteorologists Evelyn Taft and Dani Ruberti take us to some of the incredible light displays in our region.