Henry Kissinger dies, Musk curses advertisers, US cyber attacks investigation; The Rundown Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100. The iconic and controversial politician served under the Nixon and Ford Administrations. Plus, Musk curses advertisers amid a boycott sparked by a recent antisemitic controversy involving the X CEO. And, the FBI is investigating cyber-attacks targeting multiple US facilities, including hospitals, healthcare sites, and water utilities.