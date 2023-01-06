Watch CBS News

Heavy rains bring rushing water to Lytle Creek

Nicole Comstock reports from the Inland Empire, where heavy rains doused the hillsides and brought rushing waters to the area. However, despite the steady downpour early Thursday, no mudslides or debris flows have yet been reported.
