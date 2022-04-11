Watch CBS News

Goldie Palooza 2022

Hundreds of golden retrievers - and their owners - gathered at Lakeview Park in Silverado for Goldie Palooza. The gathering raises money to fund rescues and allows dog lovers to rejoice in all the splendor that is the golden retriever breed.
