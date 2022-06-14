Watch CBS News

Gas prices jump yet again, nearing $6.50 average

Gas prices saw their 19th increase in price in the last 20 days in Los Angeles County, now sitting just below $6.50. Tina Patel reports on how locals are coping and an end that isn't expected to come any time soon.
